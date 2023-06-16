Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation

Exhibition installation photo showing title wall and galleries for "Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation."
On view through July 9
Second floor

On view during the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation visualizes what freedom looks like for Black Americans today and the legacy of the Civil War in 2023 and beyond. Highlighting the perspectives of contemporary Black artists, Emancipation features commissioned and recent works by Sadie Barnette, Alfred Conteh, Maya Freelon, Hugh Hayden, Letitia Huckaby, Jeffrey Meris, and Sable Elyse Smith. The seven installations span sculpture, photography, and paper and textile fabrications.

Explore Emancipation from the comfort of your home with our virtual exhibition experience!

The artists responded to John Quincy Adams Ward’s bronze sculpture The Freedman (1863) from the Carter’s collection. Initially sculpted by Ward before the end of the Civil War, the figure is depicted on the cusp of liberation, having ruptured his bonds, though they are still present as a reminder of his enslavement. It is one of the first American depictions of a Black figure cast in bronze, and this specific cast from 1863 is the only copy of its kind with a key that releases a shackle from the figure’s wrist. Supplemented by loans of Civil War materials that further enhance our understanding of past representations of Blackness, Emancipation demonstrates how historical art collections can serve as a resource and inspiration for contemporary artistic practices.

Letitia Huckaby

Ms. Angela and the Baby, 2022

Pigment print on fabric with embroidery

A silhouette of a woman holding a baby on her lap and a yellow and blue floral pattern in the background.

Hugh Hayden

American Dream, 2023

Plastic

A white, 3-D printed sculpture of a muscled Black man dressed in casual clothing leaning forward as he sits on an Adirondack chair.

John Quincy Adams Ward

The Freedman, 1863

Bronze

2000.15

A bronze sculpture of a muscled Black man with manacles on his wrists leaning forward as he sits on a tree stump.

Maya Freelon

Fool Me Once …, 2023

Tissue quilts, ink, and adhesive

Layers of brightly colored tissue paper cascade over a wall to a point on the floor of a Carter gallery.

Alfred Conteh

Float, 2014

Mixed media

A nude human figure with a chain dangling from one foot floats in a swirl of wires.

Sable Elyse Smith

Trappin I, 2022

Powder coated aluminum

A large metal sculpture, shaped similar to a toy jack, with six black spikes each capped with a cream disc.

Jeffrey Meris

The Block is Hot: The Resurrection, 2023

Plaster body cast, AC motor, steel, concrete-blocks, aircraft cable, U link, pulleys, ratchet strap

A plaster cast of a male torso hangs from a cable and pulley balanced by concrete bricks on the other end of the cable.

Sadie Barnette

FBI Drawings: Do Not Destroy, 2021

Powdered graphite on paper

A large-scale drawn replica of an FBI cover sheet accentuated with delicately drawn roses.

Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation

Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation sits at the intersection of history and contemporary life. Building upon in-depth conversations about representations of enslavement and emancipation at the close of the Civil War, this project originates from an analysis of sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward’s The Freedman (1863), one of the first bronze representations of a Black person in the United States, and expands into an investigation of how living artists envision emancipation, freedom, and liberation today.

Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation is organized by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art and Williams College Museum of Art. The exhibition is co-curated by Maggie Adler, Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper at the Carter, and Maurita Poole, Executive Director of Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University.

Funding for the living artists’ installations is made possible by Sasha and Edward P. Bass. The Carter’s presentation of Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation is supported by the Leo Potishman Foundation and the Alice L. Walton Foundation Temporary Exhibitions Endowment.