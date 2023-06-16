Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation
On view during the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation visualizes what freedom looks like for Black Americans today and the legacy of the Civil War in 2023 and beyond. Highlighting the perspectives of contemporary Black artists, Emancipation features commissioned and recent works by Sadie Barnette, Alfred Conteh, Maya Freelon, Hugh Hayden, Letitia Huckaby, Jeffrey Meris, and Sable Elyse Smith. The seven installations span sculpture, photography, and paper and textile fabrications.
Explore Emancipation from the comfort of your home with our virtual exhibition experience!
The artists responded to John Quincy Adams Ward’s bronze sculpture The Freedman (1863) from the Carter’s collection. Initially sculpted by Ward before the end of the Civil War, the figure is depicted on the cusp of liberation, having ruptured his bonds, though they are still present as a reminder of his enslavement. It is one of the first American depictions of a Black figure cast in bronze, and this specific cast from 1863 is the only copy of its kind with a key that releases a shackle from the figure’s wrist. Supplemented by loans of Civil War materials that further enhance our understanding of past representations of Blackness, Emancipation demonstrates how historical art collections can serve as a resource and inspiration for contemporary artistic practices.
Exhibition Highlights
Slide Controls
Slides
Letitia HuckabyMs. Angela and the Baby, 2022
Pigment print on fabric with embroidery
Hugh HaydenAmerican Dream, 2023
Plastic
John Quincy Adams WardThe Freedman, 1863
Bronze
2000.15
Maya FreelonFool Me Once …, 2023
Tissue quilts, ink, and adhesive
Alfred ContehFloat, 2014
Mixed media
Sable Elyse SmithTrappin I, 2022
Powder coated aluminum
Jeffrey MerisThe Block is Hot: The Resurrection, 2023
Plaster body cast, AC motor, steel, concrete-blocks, aircraft cable, U link, pulleys, ratchet strap
Sadie BarnetteFBI Drawings: Do Not Destroy, 2021
Powdered graphite on paper
In the Press
Interior Design
June 16, 2023
Fort Worth Black News
April 2023
The New York Times
April 27, 2023
NBCDFW.com
April 22, 2023
Dallas Morning News
April 6, 2023
KERA
April 6, 2023
"Liberating Art: At the Amon Carter, Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation interrogates the concept of Black freedom in America."
Fort Worth Weekly
March 29, 2023
Glasstire
March 23, 2023
NBC5
March 22, 2023
KERA
March 16, 2023
Fort Worth Magazine
March 16, 2023
Fort Worth Report
March 16, 2023
Fort Worth Weekly
March 14, 2023
Ebony
March 13, 2023
WFAA
March 13, 2023
KERA
March 10, 2023
FW Report
March 9, 2023
New York Times T List
March 9, 2023
"Studio Museum Resident Jeffrey Meris on Why His Car ‘Betsy White’ Is an Extension of His Studio, and the Waterjet He Couldn’t Work Without"
Artnet
March 7, 2023
"Reckoning with History While Interpreting the Future: Emancipation Explored at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art"
ACTX
February 1, 2023
Interior Design Magazine
February 2023
From the Shop
Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation
Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation sits at the intersection of history and contemporary life. Building upon in-depth conversations about representations of enslavement and emancipation at the close of the Civil War, this project originates from an analysis of sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward’s The Freedman (1863), one of the first bronze representations of a Black person in the United States, and expands into an investigation of how living artists envision emancipation, freedom, and liberation today.
Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation is organized by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art and Williams College Museum of Art. The exhibition is co-curated by Maggie Adler, Curator of Paintings, Sculpture, and Works on Paper at the Carter, and Maurita Poole, Executive Director of Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University.
Funding for the living artists’ installations is made possible by Sasha and Edward P. Bass. The Carter’s presentation of Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation is supported by the Leo Potishman Foundation and the Alice L. Walton Foundation Temporary Exhibitions Endowment.